Several cows spotted on the loose in Louisville's Cherokee Park









LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — “Mooove” out of the way, a group of cows was spotted wandering through Louisville’s Cherokee Park Friday afternoon.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were attempting to wrangle some cows after they escaped from a truck collision and ran to Cherokee Park.

Several of the cows have been captured, but as of a little before 2 p.m., officers believe about four more cows went deeper into the woods and they’re still searching for them. You’re asked to avoid the area, but if you’re at the park and spot a cow, call 911.

“Please don’t try to capture the cow(s) as we don’t want to start any beef,” police jokingly added.