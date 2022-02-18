Seven new deaths added to Fayette’s COVID total

Number of cases tops 90,000 mark

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving average for new COVID cases dropped to 200, continuing a three week decline. But seven more deaths linked to the virus are a reminder of how it impacts families and the community.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, the county confirmed 220 cases Thursday, down from 279 cases Tuesday and 267 cases Wednesday and well below the 393 new cases for Saturday through Monday, 240 Friday, 324 last Thursday, 536 last Wednesday and 928 cases last Tuesday.

The seven-day moving average dropped to 200 from 215 Wednesday, 346 Monday, 485 Friday, 596 last Thursday, 674 last Wednesday, 719 last Tuesday, and 726 Feb. 7. It was 875 on Jan. 27.

The new case numbers pushed the county’s total over 90,000 to 90,080 since the pandemic began. Seven new deaths — one from February 2021, two from January and four from this month — raised the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 540.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance; learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent…/types-of-masks.html

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/