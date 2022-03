Seven Kentucky players participating in the NFL Combine

Combine starts today at Lucas Oil Stadium

Seven former Kentucky football players are gearing up for the 2022 NFL Combine starting today in Indianapolis.

Wide-out Wan-Dale Robinson, Offensive Lineman Luke Fortner, Darian Kinnard and Dare Rosenthal, Defensive Lineman Bully McCall and Josh Pashchal and Safety Yusef Corker will show off their skills.