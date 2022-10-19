Serious crash on I-75 leads to major traffic delays

Two people sent to the hospital

UPDATE (2:30 P.M.) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports I-75 South reopened all lanes around 2:30 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 Wednesday morning.

Lexington police say it happened at the southern split after a driver was speeding, then lost control and flipped into a pole. Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver had life-threatening injuries at the time. No word on their current condition.

I-75 South was down to one lane backing up traffic during rush hour.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road was expected to reopen around 1 p.m. however the middle and right lanes remained blocked at 1:30 p.m.

A reconstruction team continues to investigate.