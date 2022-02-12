Sergeant at Lexington jail accused of charging city 400 hours of OT he never worked

Jeremy Abney resigned after being confronted with discrepancies in his overtime hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sergeant at the Fayette County Detention Center resigned after being accused of charging the city for 400 hours of overtime he never worked, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says Jeremy Abney resigned in November after being confronted with discrepancies in his overtime hours from January 2020 to May 2021.

The investigation did not list how much money Abney may have overcharged the city, according to the report.

Jail administrators recommended Abney be fired, according to documents obtained by the Herald-Leader.

Mayor Linda Gorton asked the city’s Department of Law and Division of Human Resources to investigate, according to the report.

Abney’s attorney, Nick Oleson, told the newspaper the overtime overcharge was a mistake due to the extensive overtime Abney was working at the time and that his client’s actions were innocent.