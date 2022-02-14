Senior Living Center gives residents a special Valentine’s Day, with surprise from community

People were able to spend the day with family, and listen to a special performance from 2021 Miss Kentucky Haley Wheeler.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Valentine’s Day lunch for the 39 people, who live at the Boonesboro Trail Senior Living center in Winchester, Enrichment Director Brandi Anderson says a day that signifies love can bring heartache for some.

“Some of our senior citizens can have a hard time on Valentine’s Day because they have lost a loved one, maybe they lost a husband or a wife, so it’s important for me to make sure every resident feels the love” said Anderson.

That love was shown in more ways than one.

People were able to spend the day with family, and listen to a special performance from 2021 Miss Kentucky Haley Wheeler.

Seeing them smile and sing along and dance a little bit, it just brings me so much joy and it’s memories I won’t forget and will have for the rest of my life so I can only hope I did the same for them” said Wheeler.

For resident, Ann Smith, it is something she has been excited about.

“I brought my son with my lunch and I love miss Kentucky, she’s a wonderful singer so we all, I’m having a ball, I’ve looked forward to it” said Smith.

For Neville Bowman, it brought him back to his dancing days…he says he hasn’t celebrated Valentine’s Day in quite some time.

“Lord yes, I thought it was great, got to dance a little bit and it just thrilled me to death. The action I had with the dancing and the singing and the gift giving is beyond” said Bowman.

But, more was in store to make the day extra special. After a Facebook post from the senior living center asking for valentines received more than 600 shares, area organizations, schools, churches and people from out of state showered the residents with gifts.

“We’ve probably received between 2,500 and 3,000 pieces of mail over the last week and a half” said Anderson.

It’s an outpouring of love that took everyone by surprise.

“I couldn’t believe it, that’s wonderful” added Ann Smith.

Because of the success of Monday’s Valentine’s Day event, the Senior Living Center is hoping to continue it as a tradition.