Send a birthday card to a Ky. WWII veteran turning 100







WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) — WWII veteran Albert Wess will turn 100 years old next month, and Honor Flight Bluegrass is asking for birthday cards for the big celebration.

Wess has flown with Honor Flight Bluegrass and has been to several of the organization’s events. To honor his service and his upcoming birthday on April 16, the organization is asking the public to send birthday cards to him for the big celebration.

You can send cards to:

Kelli Oakley

Attention: Albert Wess

106 Bruner Drive

Wilmore, Ky. 40390

The cards must be received by April 14 so they can be personally delivered to his birthday party — so make sure to get them mailed soon!