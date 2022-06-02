Senator Mitch McConnell says possible bipartisan proposal in the works for gun reform

A crowd of protesters rallied for gun reform in Mount Sterling, calling on Mitch McConnell to act on it.

MOUNT STERLING, KY (WTVQ) – It’s been a little over a week since police say 18 year old Salvador Rolando Ramos shot and killed 21 people in a Uvalde, Texas elementary school. The wound is still fresh, yet people, including many parents fear their single request to do something about gun control and violence is falling on deaf ears once again. Among the protesters was Jessica Bowman and her son, Charlie.

“Every school shooting is a reminder again. It’s always in the back of your mind that when you send your kid to school in the morning. You may not see them again and that’s definitely a terrifying feeling,” says Bowman.

Bowman says she, like many others, questions why nothing has been done following mass shootings, including one in Kentucky.

“I was in high school when the shooting in Paducah happened. I was 19 when Columbine happened. I’m 43 now and the fact that it’s still happening and we’ve done nothing about it is awful,” says Bowman.

On Thursday, Protesters called on Senator Mitch McConnell, who was in Mount Sterling to speak at a luncheon to do something on gun control legislation. Organizers pointed to House Bill 8 that’s been sitting in the senate since last March.

McConnell addressed a possible bipartisan proposal to target two problems including mental illness and school safety.

The Senator says he and the group working on this will be back in session next week and that hopefully they’ll have something to present a bipartisan basis that could pass the senate. At this time, McConnell didn’t elaborate. Parents like bowman say she’d like to see stricter gun laws in Kentucky, so a daily send-off to school is a little less stressful for her and her son.