Senate panel advances proposal to limit pardon powers
Proposal now heads to GOP-dominated full Senate
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers advanced a proposal Wednesday to limit a governor’s pardon powers, reflecting the anger still burning over former Gov. Matt Bevin’s flurry of last-minute pardons in late 2019.
The proposed constitutional change would prevent the former Republican governor’s successors from doing the same thing in their final days in office. The measure won approval from a Senate committee, sending the proposal to the GOP-dominated full Senate.