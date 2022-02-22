Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks on Russia-Ukraine border crisis

Tuesday, the Senate Minority Leader addressed the Commerce Lexington Public Policy Luncheon at the Central Bank Center.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On the heels of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order of Russian troops into two separatist pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine, President Biden announced a new round of sanctions against Russia.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the Commerce Lexington Public Policy Luncheon about the ongoing crisis.

The Senate Minority Leader focused on the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, saying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a natural gas pipeline that would connect Germany to Russia, will never open.

“Putin needs to learn that you can’t keep grabbing pieces of other countries in order for him to rebuild the old Soviet Union,” said Sen. McConnell.

Sen. McConnell’s comments come after President Putin addressed Russia Monday night recognizing the independence of two Ukrainian pro-Moscow regions, Donetsk and Luhansk.

“This is an invasion. There’s some discussion about what an invasion is, but this is an invasion. This should prompt immediate action of the toughest possible sanctions,” said Sen. McConnell.

The Senate Minority Leader also added that a coalition between Russia and China could be possible.

“Well, they’re signaling that they are increasing their cooperation. They obviously both have more in common than either one of them has with us,” said Sen. McConnell.

However, Sen. McConnell says he doesn’t advocate for U.S. military presence in Ukraine at least for now.

“Ukraine is not part of NATO. They would like to be, but they’re not part of NATO. No one is advocating the use of U.S. Military troops in Ukraine,” said Sen. McConnell.

McConnell also commended President Biden’s move to add more troops into surrounding countries, like Romania, Poland, and the Baltics.

“I do think that’s the right thing to do. Other NATO countries are sending troops as well,” said Sen. McConnell.

