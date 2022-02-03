Senate approves bills for preschool education needs

Another measure adds Bowling Green chief to board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two bills passed through the Senate today, one that will take better care of preschool children and the other adding another voice to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

Senate Bill (SB) 60, sponsored by Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville), aims to maximize education funds and services for as many at-risk 4-year-olds as possible.

The existing law (Kentucky Revised Statute 157.3175) stipulates that only a local Head Start director can certify when the program is fully utilized, meaning local Head Start seats must be filled before local school districts can provide preschool services.

Though not defined by law, being fully utilized is often determined by mutual agreement between a school district superintendent and local Head Start director. Mutual agreement is not always found, often leading to gridlock and some children are left out, including many who are already at-risk.

“SB 60 would improve collaboration and collective decision-making while making sure our Head Start programs are fully utilized and local school districts are able to provide services to the children who could receive a firmer educational foundation,” Wise said.

SB 60 would add a new section to the statute to designate the Kentucky commissioner of education as the mediator in disagreements between a local Head Start director and superintendent. If the two are unable to reach agreement on whether a local Head Start program is fully utilized, they must notify the commissioner, who will make that determination within a 30-day period.

SB 96 adds the Bowling Green police chief to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC), as well as changes the quorum requirements for meetings to convene. Bowling Green is Kentucky’s third largest city and is the only city with a police academy that does not have a seat on the council. Currently, only the urban cities in the golden triangle and smaller cities of central Kentucky are represented. This addition expands the KLEC to more equitably represent the communities in the western half of the commonwealth.

“Bowling Green is a growing city and I believe it is important to include a voice on this council from west Kentucky,” bill sponsor Sen. Mike Wilson (R-Bowling Green) said. “With population shifts and Bowling Green becoming more urban, it is crucial for city law enforcement to participate in KLEC discussions.”