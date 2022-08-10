Sen. Mitch McConnell visits devastated flood areas in Eastern KY

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell visited parts of Eastern Kentucky to thank flood relief volunteers and to speak with local officials on the devastation.

But, some people are not happy with the federal response to this disaster.

Senator McConnell assured people in Knott County Tuesday that the government is here to help after the disastrous flooding eastern Kentucky endured.

“This has been an extremely challenging year for Kentucky with regard to natural disasters” said Senator McConnell.

Senator McConnell says the federal funding in the state is ready and available, touching on the Infrastructure bill and American Rescue plan.

He says there has been discussion whether a special session is necessary or not.

“Were here to help, through to the finish line to get people back butted were going to get past this, were already on the ground and already started building back”

But some in eastern Kentucky don’t think the government has done enough.

Knott County Attorney Terry Jacobs says there needs to be federal officials in the mud.

“I was in the water the night of the flooding; I was in the mud ever since working. I have yet to see a federal official anywhere. I understand we had the National Guard for a short bit of time, no boots on the ground, no heavy equipment, nothing of any positive nature. The only thing we have so far is FEMA. And FEMA has provided 3 things to us and that’s false hope, red tape and disappointment” said Jacobs.

Senator McConnell will be back in Eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon to visit with a few more areas devastated by the flooding.