Semi-truck fire in Whitley County closes down I-75 North

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A commercial vehicle fire in Whitley County had a great impact on traffic Wednesday morning.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, I-75 North was closed around 12 a.m. at mile marker 4 due to the semi-truck fire.

Law enforcement posted a follow-up on Facebook saying that the road was expected to reopen around 3 a.m. However, comments on that post said that traffic was still backed up as recently as 8 a.m.