Semi, ambulance crash shuts down part of Georgetown Road at Citation Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A semi and ambulance crash at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard shut down parts of Georgetown Road Monday morning.

A patient already inside the Georgetown EMS ambulance was taken to a local hospital by the Lexington Fire Department, according to the fire department.

The fire department also cleaned up a hydraulic leak resulting from the crash.

No one was injured and the road will be opening up again shortly.