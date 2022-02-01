Second day of declining COVID numbers fuels hopes of end to surge

Case counts, positivity rate still down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky saw a second straight day of significant decreases in COVID cases and indicators, fueling hopes the surge that began at Christmas is subsiding.

“Today we continue to see fewer cases and a lower positivity rate, with 8,759 newly reported cases and a positivity rate of 27.51%. While we hope this decline continues, we need more Kentuckians to get vaccinated, get boosted and wear a mask indoors to make sure these numbers continue to go in the right direction,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

In the its Tuesday report (click here), the state noted 2,457 of the new cases are in people 18 and under. Fifteen deaths also were reported, pushing the total of state residents lost to COVID-related causes to 12,975.

The positivity rate is significantly better than the last week, down from 28.49% Monday, 31.6% Thursday, 32.44% Wednesday, 33% Tuesday and 33.06% last Monday.

The state now has recorded 1,169,097 cases almost 23 months into the pandemic.

Also for one of the few times in five weeks, hospitalizations edged down, falling to 2,401 in Tuesday’s report from 2,413 Monday. The number of people in intensive care slipped to 443 from 454 Monday. But the number of people on ventilators climbed to 244 from 232 Monday.

Overall the percentage of inpatient beds, ICU and ventilator capacity being used fell for a second straight week.