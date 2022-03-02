Sec. Jennifer Granholm touts clean energy during visit to Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visited Central Kentucky, to talk about what her office calls the Biden Administration’s approach to helping communities lower home energy costs, reduce air pollution and generate clean energy jobs through an equitable clean energy transition.

The Secretary joined Gov. Andy Beshear at Schneider Electric in Lexington to tour the facility’s state-of the-art energy-efficiency technology and participate in a roundtable discussion to highlight the impacts of clean energy investments across Kentucky and Appalachia.

Gov. Beshear thanked Granholm for her visit, saying, Schneider Electric, “is helping to move our commonwealth and our country forward, and I was proud to tour today along with @SecGranholm of the U.S. Dept. of @ENERGY. Kentucky is embracing an energy-efficient future full of opportunities for our people.”

Granholm then joined Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman in Winchester, to tour East Kentucky Power Cooperative solar farm to discuss how solar installation is providing clean, renewable energy to residents in Kentucky.

East Kentucky Power Cooperative thanked Sec. Granholm for stopping by as well, sharing a picture of the visit.