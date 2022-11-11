Sec. Adams testifies in Frankfort, discusses election process

Legislative Oversight and Investigation Committee also questions Election Board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — During Thursday’s meeting with the Legislative Oversight and Investigation Committee, Secretary of State Michael Adams testified about the election process after the general election in Kentucky.

“This is unacceptable! If it had rained how many other people would’ve left, we’re looking for voter suppression in America? it happened in Oldham County this year, completely unacceptable,” said Rep. Jason Nemes referencing a video of people waiting to cast their votes on Tuesday in a long line in Oldham County.

“I’m a little frustrated that my effort to get more locations was overturned. I do hope the General Assembly will take this as a priority. I believe that they will. I just think it’s unacceptable to see five or six locations in a large county,” said Sec. of State Michael Adams about testifying.

Members of the election board also spoke on being inquired about the long lines in some counties.

“I think that it’s what the legislature was expressing today the frustration that their constituents have expressed to them. And we take that and we’ll work towards improving that process for the voters, because that’s ultimately our goal with the State Board is to improve the voter experience while maintaining the integrity of the elections,” added Taylor Brown, general counsel with the State Board of Elections.

Secretary Adams vouching for more voting locations, making those accessible for people to help avoid long lines.

“There should be a floor of a formula that says you’ve got this many people, you need this many places to vote, or there needs to be some sort of state supervision by me or the governor or someone to say this plan is vetoed. Because you can’t squeeze 60,000 voters into five locations,” also says Sec. Adams.

Those with the Election Board say they will now convene to discuss possible solutions or alternatives.

“Make the elections that much more secure that much more safe. speeded up with let’s let’s try to get those lines down. I understand, I had to wait in line no one likes to wait in line but if we can make it that much smoother, that’s much safer. That’s what we’re always trying to do,” added Brown.

“We have to take these things seriously. We can’t allow a system that suppresses voters or allows for lack of integrity,” said Adams.