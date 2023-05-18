Search warrants reveal gunman planned mass shooting at Old National Bank

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Search warrants revealed the Louisville Old National Bank gunman planned the April 10 attack in advance.

The gunman opened fire on a conference room of employees at the bank, where he killed five people and injured eight more. He was eventually killed by Louisville Metro Police Officer Cory Galloway.

According to ABC affiliate WHAS, the newly-released search warrants say Galloway found a phone sticking out of the gunman’s front shirt pocket after he was killed. Officers noticed the shooter had live-streamed the mass shooting on Instagram.

LMPD took the phone and issued search warrants to Apple, AT&T, Google and Snapchat for any data that would help determine a motive, according to WHAS.

The documents revealed he had a “note or manifesto” inside his home, which suggested his mental health issues may have played a part in his decision to commit the mass shooting. They also said detectives found “messages and notes” detailing plans to commit the mass shooting on the gunman’s phone.

The warrants also reference an interview with Sturgeon’s family where they said he had attempted to commit suicide around the same time last year.

Sturgeon’s family believes his mental health may have played a role in the shooting, and the family has asked the state medical examiner to look into whether or not past concussions contributed to it as well.

