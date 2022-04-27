Search on for walkaway from Jessamine County Detention Center

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search is on for a work release inmate who walked away from the Jessamine County Detention Center early Wednesday morning, according to the jail.

Officials say 35-year old Dustin Summey walked away from the jail’s Restricted Custody Center around 6:20 a.m.

Investigators say he was picked up by Heather Prater and took off his GPS ankle monitor and threw it on First Street in Nicholasville.

Summey and Prater could possibly be headed toward the Harrodsburg-area in an older model white Chevy Impala that has paint chipping on the top of the trunk, according to investigators.

Summey is serving a 12-month sentence for drug trafficking in Jessamine County, according to the jail.

He’s 6’2″ and 220-pounds, bald and both his arms are covered in tattoos. When he walked away he was wearing grey sweatpants, a white t-shirt and a light navy blue baseball cap with a white bill, according to the jail.

Investigators say if you see Summey or Prater, do not approach them, call 9-1-1.

KSP Post 7 in Richmond is handling the investigation.