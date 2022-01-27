Search on for missing man in Letcher County

45-year old Randall "Joe" Donnelly has been missing since January 14, 2022

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a missing person’s case.

Investigators say 45-year old Randall “Joe” Donnelly was last seen at the Isom Double Kwik on January 14, 2022.

Deputies say Donnelly left on foot. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and black pants with red stripes on the side, according to investigators.

He is five-feet all adn 160-pounds with brown eyes and brown-gray hair.

He has names tattooed on his arms and a star on his neck.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to send a private message to the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or contact Sheriff Mickey Stines at 606-634-2940.