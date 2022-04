RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Richmond Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Whitaker Bank on Brandy Lane on Friday.

Investigators say the man walked into the bank, demanded money from a teller and left.

Police say they’re looking for a Silver SUV similar to an older model Ford Escape from around 2011.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond Police at 859-624-4776.