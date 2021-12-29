Search on for armed robber in Johnson County

KSP says the suspect robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint in the Wittensville community
WITTENSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint on Monday night in the Wittensville community of Johnson County.

Investigators say the robber walked into the store shortly after 8:00 p.m., pulled a gun, demanded money from a cashier, got it and left in a dark-colored SUV.

The suspect is 6’0″ with a slender build and was wearing a gray hoodie, camouflage baseball cap, jeans and a blue medical mask, according to State Police.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Trooper Dustin Thompson is leading the investigation from the Pikeville Post.

Dollar General Robbery Car 12 27 21

Suspect’s getaway SUV/Kentucky State Police

