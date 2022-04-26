Initial pond search turns up nothing in missing person’s case in Boyle County

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Danville Police called in the county’s rescue team to search a pond for a 32-year old man who went missing Monday.

Police say Avery Spicer’s girlfriend told investigators he may be suicidal. She told police she spotted her vehicle on Shannon Way off the Danville Bypass just passed Cattleman’s Steak House with some of Spicer’s clothing.

Investigators say they looked at security camera video from businesses that showed Spicer walking toward a pond.

The initial search, which included help from Danville Fire and the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office, did not result in any finding. A dive team went into the pond and boats were used. There were also search teams on ATV’s and on foot in the area, according to search crews. The search is scheduled to resume first thing Tuesday morning.

The Boyle County Sheriff’s Office is filing a missing person’s report.

Spicer is described as bi-racial with a beard. He was last seen on security camera video around 3:45 p.m. Monday wearing a light green reflective shirt and blue jeans, according to Danville Police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Danville Dispatch Center at 859-238-1220.

No picture of Spicer was immediately available.