Search for missing swimmer in Laurel River Lake pushes into day 7

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s been one week since a swimmer went missing in the Laurel River Lake.

On July 7 just before 5:30 p.m., the London-Laurel Rescue Squad received a report of a possible drowning at the lake. Rescue units went to the area near Sulphur Spring Branch where the swimmer was last seen.

The man’s name has not yet been released, but we’re told he’s 51 years old.

He was last seen on that lake with a group of friends when he jumped off the back of the boat. His life vest surfaced, but he didn’t.

Divers and underwater drones have both been used in this search, according to the rescue squad.

K-9s were used in today’s search.

The rescue squad has also been assisted by the Keavy Volunteer Fire Department, Laurel County Division of Public Safety and Christian Aid Ministries.

