Search efforts continue at Laurel River Lake after report of missing swimmer

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The search for a swimmer who went missing in the Laurel River Lake last Friday has pushed into day five.

On July 7 just before 5:30 p.m., the London-Laurel Rescue Squad received a report of a possible drowning at the lake. Rescue units went to the area near Sulphur Spring Branch where the swimmer was last seen.

The man’s name has not yet been released, but we’re told he’s 51 years old.

He was last seen on that lake with a group of friends when he jumped off the back of the boat. His life vest surfaced, but he didn’t.

Divers and underwater drones have both been used in this search, according to the rescue squad.