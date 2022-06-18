Search continues for two escaped inmates in Pike County

Kentucky State Police say the inmates walked away from work release

Escaped inmate Larry Foster

Escaped inmate Logan Hall

JAIL 1

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A search is underway for two inmates who walked away during work release for the Pike County Detention Center. According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates 30-year-old Logan Hall and 42-year-old Larry Foster walked away from work release on June 16th at 1:00 p.m. while working near Power Drive in Coal Run.

State Police say Hall is 6’1″ and weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Foster is 5’11” and weighs 221 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to State Police, both were last seen wearing red shirts and blue jeans. The two are believed to be operating a blue 2014 Kia Sorento with KY registration plate 638YFX.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Hall or Foster is asked to call KSP Post 9 at 606-433-7711.