Search continues for Lexington woman last seen Feb. 2

She was last seen by her son in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard is investigating a missing person whom was last seen on February 2, 2022, in Knott County by her son.

Vickie L. Stacy, 47, of Lexington, is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. Stacy stands 5’4 inches tall, weighing 180lbs. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with grey pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kentucky State Police at 606-435-6069. This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Chadd Daniels.