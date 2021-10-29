Scott County politicians, buisness owner, excited about Toyota plant expansion

They say the economic impacts are tremendous.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The announcement that Toyota is investing hundreds of millions into its Georgetown plant has people in Scott County excited.

“We’re stepping boldly into the future,” Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather said.

He said the last 30 years with the Toyota plant has brought a lot of prosperity, and he has no doubts the next 30 years will bring the same.

“Georgetown and its Toyota plant will stay relevant,” Prather said.

Unlike Prather, Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Covington wasn’t in office when the Toyota plant first arrived, but he was in high school.

“I have seen it from start to today and how its impacted our community, and the positive impact that its had is tremendous,” Covington said.

He said the county is the fastest growing in the state, having grown 21-percent since 2010.

“We’re gonna continue to grow and other businesses will see that benefit as well with more jobs, more people in our community,” Covington said.

Salon owner Brooke Wright said she’s already seen that benefit during her nine years in business, and even before then.

“I am actually born and raised here so I’ve literally seen it before Toyota and after Toyota, so it has been crazy where you use to run down the street and see everyone you knew, now you’re seeing a lot of new faces and a lot of new people,” Wright said.

And, she said they end up supporting local businesses like hers.

“So it is definitely growing and our downtown is booming, Wright said. “Even through Covid, I feel like our downtown did great.”

As a proud Scott County-native, Wright welcomes all newcomers, especially to her salon.

“I’m gonna stay here, and if you ever need a hair salon we’re right here on Main Street.”