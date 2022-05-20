Scott County educator named 2022 Kentucky Education Association’s Teacher of the Year

"Teacher of the Year" Lisa Hanson teaches at Northern Elementary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Lisa Hanson, a fourth-grade teacher at Northern Elementary in Scott County, was awarded the Kentucky Education Association (KEA) Award for Teaching Excellence this year. She has been a KEA member and taught in Scott County for more than 20 years. However, she never expected her hard work to be recognized above other public educators who serve their students.

“Being recognized as the KEA Teacher of the Year is truly humbling. I have poured my heart and soul into this career for 23 years, and to have my work noticed by others means the world to me,” said Hanson. “Students are our top priority. As educators, we must bend over backwards to find innovative ways to instruct them, as well as help each other to make teaching purposeful and easier to manage. We are all a community of learners.”

“Lisa is second to none when it comes to her commitment to her role as educator and mentor,” said Heather Houtz, a former coworker and fellow teacher at Garth Elementary School. “She has always been the first to go above and beyond expectation not only with her students working to achieve their best possible educational experience, but also in creating an atmosphere for growth and collaboration with her colleagues.”

Hanson’s commitment is tireless. She is currently Public Relations and Communications Chairperson for the Kentucky National Board Certified Teachers’ Network, head coach of the Northern Elementary Academic Team, secretary of the Scott County Education Association, and student voice ambassador for Flipgrid, a video discussion platform that helps educators see and hear from every student in class and foster a fun and supportive social learning environment. She also served as a GoTeach KY Ambassador for the commonwealth in 2021.

“Lisa is a true motivator. She is able to motivate both students and staff by continuing to become certified in various technology and educational programs that she then brings back to her students and colleagues alike,” said Kellie Moses, music educator at Garth Elementary. “She keeps her students constantly engaged in learning by finding new and exciting ways to meet them where they are and move them forward. I appreciate the time and effort that she puts into her lesson plans because the result of her labor speaks volumes.”

Hanson’s dedication to providing the latest learning tools to students has sparked innovation in technology not only in her classroom but throughout her school to fellow teachers.

“I was one of first educators in my school to use a Smartboard and later instructed others on the device,” said Hanson. “I was the first teacher at my school who started making instructional videos to share with students and families, and was one of two teachers who began using Flipgrid to give students a creative outlet and voice, and led a building-side training to introduce others to it.”

In addition to her focus on technology, Hanson always steps up to help others, accomplish a task, hash out issues and collaborate, or work with colleagues who have questions about curriculum or strategies. “I act as an instructional leader by always being readily available to help others. I’m never afraid to step up and volunteer to accomplish a task,” said Hanson. “I am an educator who is focused and is more than willing to collaborate and discuss ideas.”

The annual award is presented to a KEA educator who exhibits excellence in five critical areas of teaching—professional practice, advocacy for the profession, attention to diversity, community engagement and leadership in professional development.

“Lisa Hanson exhibits all that a teacher of excellence and a KEA educator in Kentucky should be, and more,” said Eddie Campbell, president of the 44,000-member education association. “She is a nurturing, educated teacher who sets high expectations for her students and works hard to prepare them for their next level of education. She is an asset to her students, school, community and profession. She is so deserving of the KEA Teacher of the Year award.”

Hanson graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2004 with a master’s degree in education and graduated from Purdue University in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and computer education. Most recently, Hanson’s involvement with the Scott County Education Association has open her eyes to the need for educators to use their voices in their communities and in Frankfort to advocate for their students and their professions.

“We must be our own advocates and not be afraid to have a voice. We need to be knowledgeable of legislative proposals that could affect students and the profession,” she said. “Everyone must collectively work together to have a stronger and more effective voice for educators.”