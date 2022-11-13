Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of increase in reported scams

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an uptick in reported scam attempts.

Officials say they are experiencing a significant scam in Scott County.

They say multiple people have called and stated they are being contacted by people using actual employee names of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, who are saying they missed jury duty and owe money that needs to be paid immediately.

Officials say they don’t know the exact number of victims or money lost at this point but say there are multiple victims.

The Sheriffs Office wants to remind everyone that law enforcement, government jail, and court systems will never solicit you over the phone for money.

If you feel you are a victim of a scam or fraud you are asked to contact the non emergency number at 502-863-7855