School crossing guard who was struck on Polo Club Boulevard dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A school crossing guard who was struck by a car on Polo Club Boulevard near Garrett Morgan Elementary School on Tuesday has died.

James Holland was pronounced dead by the Fayette County coroner’s office on Wednesday. He was 73.

The coroner ruled Holland died of blunt force trauma and that his manner of death was an accident.

At this time, no charges are expected.