Scam phone calls being reported by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

Be cautious of scam phone calls

FAYETTE, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Office of Fayette County Sheriff is warning residents of a telephone scam that is occurring in the Lexington area.

The caller will identify himself as a Deputy Sheriff with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and will claim that the individual has missed jury duty or a court appearance and now has an outstanding warrant.

The caller then tells the citizen that they must pay a fine or they will be arrested immediately. Then the caller will ask the citizen to purchase a pre-paid or re-loadable money card and provide the “Deputy” with the card number over the phone to settle the fine.

The Office of Sheriff advises everyone to be cautious of calls that request money or access to personally identifiable information and that the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff will never ask for money over the phone or threaten you with arrest if you do not pay a fine.

If you are contacted, do not send money and contact the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff immediately at (859) 252-1771.