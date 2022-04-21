SCAM ALERT: Fake Georgetown Police calls

Georgetown Police says someone has been pretending to be an officer asking for money

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Georgetown Police Department posted to Facebook Wednesday, warning community members of a scam phone call.

“Someone has been spoofing our Police Department telephone number (502) 863-7826 and calling people pretending to be someone from our department inquiring about a missing person,” says Georgetown Police in the post.

During the call, police say the scammer will tell you your phone number was the last that the missing person called. Police say the scammer then asks you “for $1,500 (amounts could vary depending on the scammer) to help the missing person’s family.”

Georgetown Police say if you receive a call doubt the legitimacy, call the non-emergency line at (502)863-7820.