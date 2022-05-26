SB I-75 reopens after semi overturned near northern split

One lane of the interstate was closed for more than four hours late Wednesday afternoon into evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rush hour traffic was slowed Wednesday afternoon on a stretch of I-75 in Fayette County following a semi with a flatbed overturned, according to Lexington Police.

The accident happened on southbound I-75 near mile marker 118 near the northern split just after 4:00 p.m., according to investigators.

Police say the truck driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No name was released.

One southbound lane was closed for more than four hours, reopening just after 8:30 p.m. while the wrecked semi was righted and removed from the crash site.