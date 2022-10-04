Sawyer’s officially opens in new location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular lexington restaurant that’s been closed for more than a year is reopening in a new location.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday at the new Sawyer’s Downtown Grill and Bar, which is now located in the city center at 140 West Main Street, not far from its prior location.

“Going to be a little bit more snug. I got a whole lot of new people, don’t have a single past employee, unfortunately. I wish I did, but it’s going to be a new dynamic. I just hope that it’s going to be the same food in a beautiful, bright location,” said owner Jim Sawyer.

Sawyer’s is still looking to fill several positions.