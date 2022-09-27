Sawyer’s to reopen in new location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fans of the former restaurant Sawyer’s Downtown Grill & Bar, which closed in Lexington, will be happy to know it’s set to return — and in a new location.

According to the owner, Sawyer’s will reopen at 140 West Main Street in downtown Lexington, not far from its old location.

Sawyer’s will now be located in the city center. Its new reopening date is tentatively set for Oct. 4 and they’re still looking to fill several positions.

You can visit its website for more information.