Sav’s Restaurant closes its’ doors

According to owners, many of the restaurant's items will continue to be sold through local retailers.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- After 14 years, a Lexington restaurant has closed its’ doors effective today.

Sav’s Restaurant and Gourmet Ice Cream’s owners said in a Facebook post they’ve decided to take a break from the restaurant business. They say the pandemic and high inflation costs helped them make the decision.

Sav’s has been known for its African dishes and ice cream.

