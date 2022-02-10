Saturday’s ‘Shop and Share’ aids domestic violence shelters

13-year partnership with KCADV, Kroger has raised more than $5 million for domestic violence shelters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – First Lady Britainy Beshear continues to partner with the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Kroger in support of the commonwealth’s 15 regional domestic violence shelters through the 2022 Shop & Share event Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

This year’s Shop & Share event once again aligns with Super Bowl weekend, when many Kentuckians visit grocery stores to prepare for Super Bowl celebrations. Kroger stores across the commonwealth, as well as select Food City, Super Dollar, IGA and Save-a-Lot locations are participating.

Kentuckians are encouraged to shop from a list of items needed by domestic violence shelters and then share the items by dropping them at each store’s collection site. Volunteers will then deliver the items to the shelters. For a list of participating stores, please visit kcadv.org.

“My primary mission as First Lady is to do all I can to better the lives of families and children across Kentucky. A safe and stable home environment is foundational to that mission,” Mrs. Beshear said. “Sadly, domestic violence remains a very real threat to the safety of many Kentuckians. Thankfully, KCADV’s programs provide life-saving shelter and support for individuals and families in crisis.”

“Through our longstanding partnership with Kroger, Shop & Share continues to provide much-needed support for KCADV’s critical work,” Mrs. Beshear added. “I encourage Kentuckians to join me on Feb. 12 by visiting their local Kroger or participating store and donating items to help make a difference in the lives of those in need.”

KCADV CEO Angela Yanelli shared her excitement about the continued partnership and said, “Our programs not only provide survivors of intimate partner violence with life-saving intervention services but also assist with caring for their basic needs such as food, clothing, personal care items and baby care products. Shop & Share is one way, in a single day, our whole state can help lessen the trauma survivors and their families experience by showing that we care.”

Volunteers will be onsite at many Kroger locations Saturday, Feb. 12, to share their local program’s shopping list. Shoppers may also access a mobile list via the “Shop and Share” QR Code displayed on signs throughout some stores. Some of the most frequently requested items include food, clothing, personal care items and baby care products.

Now in its 13th year, Shop & Share began as a partnership between then-First Lady Jane Beshear and KCADV. Since the program’s inception, more than $5 million in goods and monetary donations have been raised through Shop & Share for the 15 domestic violence shelter programs that make up the coalition.

All donations directly help domestic violence programs as they provide life-saving shelter and supportive services to the Kentuckians who seek crisis intervention and support in rebuilding their lives after experiencing abuse.

Domestic violence survivors who need help can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE or the KCADV main line at 502-209-5382. They can also visit the KCADV Get Help Now webpage for a list of shelters across Kentucky and their direct contact information.

For more information about KCADV, visit their website at kcadv.org.