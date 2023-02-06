Sara Cardona joins ABC 36 mornings to bring the latest in sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Starting Tuesday, ABC 36 will bring you live morning sports during Good Morning Kentucky!

Tuesday’s launch will make ABC 36 the only Lexington newscast with live sports every morning with Sara Cardona, who will make appearances at 5:30 and 6:30 a.m.

Cardona will also play a role in our Good Day Kentucky, at 9 a.m., and News at Noon newscasts as well.

“We are so proud to have someone as dynamic as Sara Cardona on our sports team. With Jeff handling the evenings, we thought it would be cool to have live morning sports for our viewers,” News Director Miranda Combs said.

She’ll bring our viewers the most up-to-date sports for Lexington and Central Kentucky every day.

“I’m so thrilled to be joining Lee and Hayley and the rest of our talented morning news team. Lexington is such a passionate sports town so I’m really looking forward to providing our viewers with sports coverage throughout the morning and into the day,” Cardona said.

Cardona has been with our team since November 2021 as a sports reporter.