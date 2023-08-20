SAR honors Patriot Soldries with grave ceremony

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lafayette Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution hosted a grave marking ceremony today for five revolutionary war veterans.

The five veterans honored were Privates Richard Allen, James Bourne, Henry Hardesty, James Masterson and Cornelius Sullivan.

According to research, Masterson was one of Lexington’s earliest settlers, arriving in 1775.

Almost everyone was dressed in revolutionary military clothing.

The ceremony included a reading of the veterans biographies, folding of the flag, a musket salute and an unveiling of the marker that will be used to identify the graves.

“I’m humbled to be able to do it,” said Patrick Wesolosky, President of the Lafayette Chapter of SAR. “These are our first veterans and to be able to give them just a small military like funeral, that they may not have received is just very important.”

After the ceremony people were able to walk to different plots and look at the markers.

The ceremony began at 11 a.m. and wrapped up just after 12 p.m.