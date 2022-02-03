‘Samantha Brown’s Places To Love’ visits Louisville and Bourbon County

In the episode, Samantha travels to a host of Kentucky famous landmarks and businesses including the Buffalo Trace Distillery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE) – Samantha Brown’s Places To Love—which takes viewers to new destinations to explore new foods, culture and arts—travels to Kentucky this month, paying a visit to both Louisville and Bourbon County to learn about some of the Commonwealth’s signature exports.

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love: Louisville & Bourbon County is scheduled to air on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1:30/12:30 pm on KET and on Monday, Feb. 14, at 3/2 pm on KET2.

In the episode, Samantha travels to a host of Kentucky famous landmarks and businesses including the Buffalo Trace Distillery, Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest, Stoneware & Co. factory, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farms, the Muhammad Ali Center, Bardstown Bourbon and Bourbons Bistro.

