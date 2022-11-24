Salvation Army provides hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in need

The non-profit held an in-person luncheon for the first time since the pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Salvation Army of Lexington continued it’s Thanksgiving tradition of providing meals to families in need Thursday.

The non-profit held an in-person luncheon for the first time since the pandemic. Organizers say more than 300 thanksgiving meals were delivered, along with hundreds more being served in person.

The University of Kentucky basketball and tennis teams also volunteered their time to give back.

Major Andy Miller of the Salvation Army says they’re seeing more people need help due to inflation.

“It’s why we do everything that we do. We do this because our mission is very simple. To preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in his name without discrimination,” said Miller.

Major Miller says they’re helping 1600 families helping with food for Christmas and have had 4000 kids sign up for toys. They say the needs are why it’s important for people to give during the Red Kettle Campaign through donations.