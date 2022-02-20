Sacred Heart wins state girls swim crown, area teams in top 10

Lafayette, Lexington Catholic, West Jessamine in top 10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2022 KHSAA Girls’ Swimming & Diving State Championships Presented by UK HealthCare concluded on Saturday inside the Lancaster Aquatic Center at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Sacred Heart earned the Girls’ Team State Championship, while 11 event titles were awarded to swimmers from Sacred Heart, Lafayette, Notre Dame and Assumption.