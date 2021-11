‘Sack Hunger Food Drive’ this Saturday

Donations of nonperishable food items needed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK Athletics wants to fight hunger by holding a ‘Sack Hunger Food Drive’ ahead of the Wildcats football game this weekend.

According to UK Athletics, the public is encouraged to bring nonperishable foods to the Kentucky-Tennessee game on Saturday just before kick-off.

The items can be dropped off at gates two and nine outside of Kroger Field.