RV fire on I-75 causes back-up for hours Saturday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – I-75 northbound was shut down Saturday for hours during an RV trailer fire.

The Lexington Fire Department says crews responded to the 113 mile marker of I-75 northbound just before 11:30 AM where the RV had caught fire.

The road was shut down just before North Broadway while clean-up continued.

As of publishing time, the interstate is back open, but roads were backed up throughout Lexington during the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.