Russell, Wayne counties among those sharing in $5.6 million for water projects

Governor also awards $1.1 million for transportation improvements in five counties

GLASGOW / SCOTTSVILLE / RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $5,688,379 to Allen, Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, Hart, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell and Wayne counties Friday to provide cleaner drinking water and improved sewer and wastewater systems. The funding is part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program.

“Working together, we are building a better Kentucky with improved, resilient infrastructure that supports our residents and meets the needs of our growing economy,” Gov. Beshear said. “Every Kentuckian has the right to expect access to clean drinking water.”

The Governor also presented five counties with $1,128,186 total in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet funding for road resurfacing, including:

$485,545 for Barren County to resurface portions of Capitol Hill Church Road, Cooktown Road and Kino 88 Road;

$241,555 for Monroe County to resurface portions of Cedar Hill Road and Noel Myatt Road;

$16,400 for Cumberland County to resurface part of Purgatory Road;

$58,900 for Russell County to resurface portions of Fairview Church Road and Glover Road; and

$325,786 for Wayne County to resurface portions of Edwards Mountain Road, Strawberry Road; Old Fall Creek Road; Kelly Lane; and Morris Hill Road.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated through a bipartisan agreement at the close of the 2021 General Assembly for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

The Lake Cumberland and Barren River area development districts submitted the funding requests for all projects to the KIA.

Sample projects include:

Allen County

The City of Scottsville will use $679,000 to install new sewer infrastructure to serve the new, 100-acre Allen Springs Industrial Park. The project will help the city and county be competitive in recruiting new business to the community.

“Clean water is essential for healthy families and the good people of Allen and Monroe Counties are fortunate to have strong, local leadership to bring these much–needed water infrastructure improvements to fruition,” Sen. Max Wise said.

“Today, Scottsville is receiving funding to improve the drinking water and wastewater systems. Safe water is essential for every person. This program will ensure that our community has access to it,” said Rep. Shawn McPherson, who represents Allen and Simpson counties and a portion of Warren County. “Strengthening our critical infrastructure is extremely important, which makes the Cleaner Water Program a step in the right direction.”

Barren County

More than $1.6 million will be provided to the Glasgow Water and Sewer Commission to complete phase five of a six-phase project to construct a transmission line from the water treatment plant at Barren River Lake to the site of a proposed water tank on the west side of the city on Grandview Avenue. This project will construct approximately 12,500 feet of water line from the intersection of 31E and Pritchardsville Road to the beginning of phase six, near Old Cavalry Drive. Once complete, the project will meet regional demands by improving water quality and capacity and will reduce pressure on the system.

“The Cleaner Water Program will help everyone in our community live a better and safer life. With the improvements to the water systems, we are ensuring that Kentuckians have access to clean water,” said Rep. Steve Riley, who represents Barren County and a portion of Warren County. “Last year, the General Assembly allocated relief funds in SB 36 with improvements of the critical infrastructure in mind. I am proud to support these improvements that will directly impact lives across the commonwealth.”

Hart County

The Green River Valley Water District in Hart County will receive $403,307 to install new water lines along Nelson, Moss, Glen Lily and Howard Scott roads, which will provide clean, potable water to 10 unserved households.

“Drinking and wastewater are two important parts of our day-to-day infrastructure. Many people take clean water for granted. As time progresses, our infrastructure has deteriorated. Some communities struggle to recover from the lack of clean water,” said Rep. Bart Rowland, who represents Hart, Metcalfe and Monroe counties and a portion of Hardin County. “I am excited to see projects come to fruition as a result the legislature’s allocation. I appreciate the opportunity to share this exciting news with the people of Hart, Metcalfe and Monroe counties.”

Metcalfe County

The Green River Valley Water District in Metcalfe County will receive $123,289 to install approximately 7,200 feet of water line and three pump stations to provide service to five unserved households and support future residents along Node Road.

“Providing sound infrastructure deserves the attention of our community leaders,” Sen. Max Wise said. “I am so pleased Barren, Hart, and Metcalfe Counties now have the funding that will provide cleaner water, something so important to help these communities flourish.”

Wayne County

In Monticello, $746,751 will fund an extensive project which will include a new pump station at Powersburg. A new pump station and 30,000-gallon storage tank with a mixing system will be installed at Wray Hill. Strawberry Hill, Cumberland Ridge, as well as Main, Elk and Castel streets will see improvements to water lines and hydrants. These improvements will increase both capacity and fire protection for residents and businesses in each area.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Gov. Beshear on behalf of Wayne County and the City of Monticello,” said Wayne County Judge/Executive Mike Anderson. “The funding received today for Cleaner Water Program is a very positive step for improving the lives of all Wayne Countians. This is a historic day for our community, and this funding is much appreciated and needed.”

To see all projects awarded today for the Glasgow Water and Sewer Commission; Green-Taylor Water District; the City of Edmonton; Green River Valley Water District; the City of Scottsville; Allen County Water District; Fountain Run Water District No. 1; Monroe County Water District; the City of Albany; the City of Burkesville; Cumberland County Water District; the City of Russell Springs; the City of Jamestown; and the City of Monticello, click here.

“Strong communities need sound infrastructure and clean water,” said Sen. Rick Girdler. “I am grateful for the funding for this project and for the strong leadership in Russell, Wayne, Clinton and Cumberland counties, seeing it through.”

“The funding announced today for the improvement of the water infrastructure will help improve the lives of the communities of Clinton, Cumberland and Russell counties. Safe drinking water is something everyone should have access to,” said Rep. Josh Branscum, who represents Clinton, Cumberland and Russell counties and a portion of Pulaski County. “I am proud to be a member of the General Assembly who voted to include ARPA funds in SB 36 in the efforts of funding programs like this.”

“Cumberland County is very grateful for the Marrowbone Water Project funding. This particular project is a very important one for the citizens of Cumberland County for the safety and public health of the residents of our county,” said Cumberland County Judge/Executive John A. Phelps Jr. “Thank you to Gov. Beshear and his awesome staff and all the wonderful folks at Kentucky Department of Local Government and Lake Cumberland Area Development District. Also thank you to Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray and Commissioner Bobbi Jo Lewis and her staff at Kentucky Rural and Municipal Aid for the road resurfacing project. Cumberland County is forever grateful.”

“Clean water is a resource that many people take for granted,” said Russell County Judge/Executive Gary Robertson. “Those of us that live in these rural communities are very appreciative of that assistance that is being provided by these federal ARPA funds through the Beshear administration.”

“We, the City of Albany, would like to take the opportunity to thank you and the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the Cleaner Water Program funds that has been allocated for the Albany Bypass Sewer System Extension Project,” said Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce. “Your leadership and vision to make investments in the water and wastewater infrastructure in Clinton County will help prepare us for the future growth that is headed our way. Reliable sewer/sanitation is a vital necessity to the citizens of Albany and Clinton County. This grant will go a long way for a wastewater project that will not only just serve our citizens in Albany and Clinton County, but expand the attractiveness to businesses wanting to develop along the new Albany Bypass.”