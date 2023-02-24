Rupp Arena to hold ‘revival’ service Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Just a day after Asbury University announced its over two-week-long “revival” was ending, Rupp Arena is set to hold a public worship service Sunday.

“The revival is spreading. It’s time to send a generation” the website for the service on pulse.org says.

The service will take place Sunday, Feb. 26 from 2 to 11 p.m. All ages are welcome, but “priority entry” will be to ages 15-25 and their leaders.

“Churches send your teenagers and young adults with their leaders. Sponsor them to get here. Then open your doors when they get back to lead local expressions. Let’s let the fire spread,” the website says.

For more information, you can text “Revival” to 73738.

See More

‘Forever grateful. Forever changed’: Asbury University ends ‘revival’