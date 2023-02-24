‘Forever grateful. Forever changed’: Asbury University ends ‘revival’

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) — After 15 days, Asbury University’s public “revival” has come to an end. But President Dr. Kevin Brown says the movement isn’t finished.

Thursday marked the last day of the historic, multi-week gathering at Asbury University’s Hughes Auditorium. The revival began on Feb. 8.

“I have been asked if Asbury is ‘stopping’ this outpouring of God’s Spirit and the stirring of human hearts. I have responded by pointing out that we cannot stop something we did not start,” Dr. Brown said in a statement released on Asbury’s website. “Rather, we are encouraging the continued movement of God through other people, places, and ministries.”

Beginning Friday, as part of the college’s new intention of encouraging others to “go out” and share what they experienced, they’re encouraging guests to utilize other facilities for worship and gathering. Regularly scheduled chapel services will still be live streamed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. during the semester.

“We continue to seek to discern the right balance between orderliness for our university students, faculty, and staff and our campus visitors—and creating space for individuals to have a life-transforming, Christ-centered encounter,” Dr. Brown said. “Hosting such a significant moment comes with a cost—and the goodwill and humility of our community has been inspiring.”

