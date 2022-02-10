Rupp Arena nominated for Arena of the Year

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Academy of Country Music® announced Thursday the nominations for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards™, honoring country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, and celebrating the year’s top hits, most successful collaborations, and thrilling performances. Rupp Arena in Lexington has been nominated for Arena of the Year by the Academy of Country Music®.

Rupp Arena which hosted nine concerts in the Fall of 2021, including a record-setting three nights with Morgan Wallen (Dec. 3 – 5); the opening of Eric Church’s Gather Again tour (Sept. 17); For King and Country (Oct.9); Jason Aldean (Oct. 23); and Lauren Daigle (Nov. 18), is up against BOK Center in Tulsa, OK; Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN; Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, TX; and Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

“The country music industry has told the world what those in this region have known for a long time: we are the best arena to see country music because the artists love our venue, the fans are the best around and our staff provide a great experience from start to finish,” said OVGs Brian Sipe, General Manager of Central Bank Center. “Oak View Group is proud to manage the historic and innovative Rupp Arena and we can promise you we are just getting started.”

“This recognition is a true testament to the artists, managers, promoters, and, most especially country music fans across Kentucky who make seeing a show at Rupp Arena an amazing experience,” added Sipe. “This is a tremendous honor and we’re grateful to the Academy of Country Music® for this recognition. We also congratulate the other arenas who are nominated along with us.”

Rupp Arena, under management by Oak View Group Facilities, continues to lure major artists and tours to Lexington. Ahead for 2022 include Elton John (April 9), New Kids on the Block (June 26), Back Street Boys (Sept. 6) and Keith Urban (Oct.6).

This year’s show, on Prime Video, will make history as the first major awards show to livestream exclusively and promises to be a nonstop party, bringing legendary artists together with today’s favorites for exciting and unexpected collaborations, surprising moments fans will never forget, and world television-premiere performances. Further details including the ACM Awards performance lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by global icon Dolly Parton and co-hosted by reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett, will stream live on Prime Video and without commercial interruption, on Monday, March 7, 2022, 8:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. CST/5:00 p.m. PST from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Tickets are currently on-sale at Ticketmaster.

Streaming live on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, the Academy of Country Music Awards will make history as the first major awards show to livestream exclusively.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. R.A. Clark is executive producer of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. For more information, log onto www.ACMcountry.com or www.ACMLiftingLives.org

The health and safety of the artists, fans, industry, staff and partners involved in the ACM Awards is the number one priority. All guidelines set forth by national, state and local health officials will be closely followed and implemented during the production along with additional safety measures to be instated by MRC and the Academy of Country Music.