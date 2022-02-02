Rumpke to service customers early Thursday, place material at curb Wednesday night

Put material out tonight or very early Thursday

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rumpke Waste & Recycling crews will be out extra early Thursday morning attempting to service as many customers as possible before weather and road conditions deteriorate.

“We provide an essential service, and we don’t take our responsibility lightly,” said Adam Rumpke, region vice president. “We understand that consistent collection helps protect human health and the environment; however, we must ensure the safety of our team and the motoring public when planning our operations. To help get our trucks and team members on and off of the roadways before conditions become hazardous, we will begin earlier than usual on Thursday.”

With the earlier start time, Rumpke stresses the importance of placing trash and recycling at the curb Wednesday night.

“With the anticipated weather Thursday and Friday, we likely won’t be able to return to households that don’t have their material out for collection when we are out,” Rumpke said. “If we are unable to service customers over the next few days, we will collect additional material on their next service day.”

Rumpke is unsure of the collection plan for Friday.

“We hope to be able to service our Friday customers on schedule; however, that will largely depend on road conditions. If there is a service delay, we will notify our customers.”